OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $102.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.31% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. The Company combines more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end product markets. Their Research and Development teams are focused on expanding and enhancing their product portfolios and delivering breakthrough technology solutions and are making technological advances designed to keep pace with their rapidly changing marketplace. They have three operating divisions: Security division, Healthcare division & Optoelectronics & Manufacturing division. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, October 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.60.

OSIS opened at $88.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.71. OSI Systems has a one year low of $87.53 and a one year high of $102.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.61.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that OSI Systems will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total value of $2,366,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,759,819.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $1,368,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,336 shares of company stock valued at $8,595,575. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 10,064.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

