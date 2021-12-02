Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orphazyme A/S is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the Heat-Shock Protein response for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company’s product candidate includes Niemann-Pick disease Type C, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, sporadic Inclusion Body Myositis and Gaucher disease which are in clinical stage. It operates principally in the U.S. and Switzerland. Orphazyme A/S is headquartered in Denmark. “

Get Orphazyme A/S alerts:

NASDAQ:ORPH opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.03. Orphazyme A/S has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $77.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORPH. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Orphazyme A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Orphazyme A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orphazyme A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orphazyme A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Orphazyme A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. 2.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orphazyme A/S Company Profile

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on the amplification of heat-shock proteins to develop and commercialize therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding and aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage and neuromuscular degenerative diseases.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orphazyme A/S (ORPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orphazyme A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orphazyme A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.