Origin Dollar Trading Down 0.8% Over Last Week (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC on major exchanges. Origin Dollar has a market cap of $8.98 million and approximately $3.83 million worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00062671 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00070867 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.94 or 0.00093620 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,483.72 or 0.07929622 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,461.46 or 0.99854111 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Origin Dollar Coin Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 18,887,835 coins and its circulating supply is 9,002,927 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars.

