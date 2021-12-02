O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) SVP Sells $3,229,750.00 in Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total value of $3,229,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ORLY opened at $636.74 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $424.03 and a one year high of $669.09. The company has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $632.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $596.73.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 1,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 116,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. 79.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $645.27.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

