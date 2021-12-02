Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,169 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $29,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,669,058,000 after purchasing an additional 162,299 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,142,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,234,219,000 after acquiring an additional 377,198 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 5.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,931,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,166,933,000 after acquiring an additional 520,162 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,293,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,325,855,000 after acquiring an additional 260,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Home Depot by 5.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,086,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,259,741,000 after acquiring an additional 360,844 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.17.

HD stock traded up $4.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $405.38. The stock had a trading volume of 29,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,801,074. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $365.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.46. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $416.56. The stock has a market cap of $423.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

