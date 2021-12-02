Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 139,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,669 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Accenture were worth $44,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Accenture by 750.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Accenture by 456.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.59.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $6.54 on Thursday, reaching $366.68. 18,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,954,579. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $241.73 and a 52 week high of $374.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.47.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 42.40%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

