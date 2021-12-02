Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 1,387 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $21,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Public Storage during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 86.2% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

PSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research raised Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $328.15.

PSA stock traded up $5.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $331.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,586. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $320.49 and its 200-day moving average is $311.31. The company has a market cap of $58.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $212.22 and a 12 month high of $340.95.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 95.58%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.