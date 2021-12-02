Orbs (ORBS) Trading 7.6% Lower Over Last Week

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 2nd. One Orbs coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC on exchanges. Orbs has a total market capitalization of $260.46 million and approximately $7.43 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Orbs has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003644 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00043990 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.04 or 0.00237207 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007739 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.70 or 0.00086191 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Orbs

ORBS is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Orbs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

