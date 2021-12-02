Open Orphan (LON:ORPH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $18.26

Shares of Open Orphan plc (LON:ORPH) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 18.26 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 18.26 ($0.24), with a volume of 1752909 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.75 ($0.24).

The company has a market cap of £132.83 million and a P/E ratio of -39.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 20.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.66.

Open Orphan Company Profile (LON:ORPH)

Open Orphan plc operates as a pharmaceutical service and contract research company. The company is involved in testing vaccines and antivirals using human challenge clinical trials. It provides services to Big Pharma, biotech, government, and public health organizations. The company has a portfolio of eight human challenge study models for conditions, such as RSV, flu, asthma and COPD, as well as developing COVID-19 human challenge study model.

