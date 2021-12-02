Only1 Trading 17.6% Lower This Week (LIKE)

Only1 (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. In the last seven days, Only1 has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Only1 coin can now be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00000937 BTC on popular exchanges. Only1 has a total market cap of $36.68 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003622 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00043805 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.14 or 0.00236140 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00007728 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.20 or 0.00087263 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Only1 Coin Profile

Only1 (LIKE) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,466,869 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling Only1

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Only1 directly using US dollars.

