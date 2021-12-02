OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited is a provider and innovator in the fields of wellness, beauty, rejuvenation and transformation on cruise ships and on land. The company’s service includes traditional and alternative massage, body and skincare treatment options, ayurvedic treatments, comprehensive hair and nail services, fitness, acupuncture, herbal medicine, pain management and medi-spa. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp., is based in Nassau Bahamas. “

OSW opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $802.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.69. OneSpaWorld has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $12.52.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $43.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.90 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 21.34% and a negative net margin of 137.56%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,163,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,565,000 after buying an additional 7,973 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 40.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 102,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 29,711 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 41.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,989,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,717,000 after buying an additional 1,750,560 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 14.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 10,750 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 60.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

