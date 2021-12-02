OneRoot Network Hits Market Capitalization of $735,093.28 (RNT)

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 2nd. One OneRoot Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. OneRoot Network has a market capitalization of $735,093.28 and approximately $303,913.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OneRoot Network has traded 4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003681 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00043643 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.95 or 0.00237586 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00007764 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.66 or 0.00087420 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About OneRoot Network

OneRoot Network is a coin. Its launch date was November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 coins. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

OneRoot Network Coin Trading

