One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OLP. Collins Stewart began coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Aegis raised their price objective on shares of One Liberty Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, One Liberty Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Shares of OLP opened at $31.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $667.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.37. One Liberty Properties has a fifty-two week low of $17.92 and a fifty-two week high of $35.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.42.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 44.68% and a return on equity of 12.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that One Liberty Properties will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Justin Clair sold 3,325 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $115,078.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,835 shares of company stock worth $131,403 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 363,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,310,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in One Liberty Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

One Liberty Properties

One Liberty Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

