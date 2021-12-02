OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 911,500 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the October 31st total of 664,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,557.5 days.

OTCMKTS OMVJF opened at $53.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.25 and a 200-day moving average of $57.36. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $40.15 and a 1-year high of $63.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

