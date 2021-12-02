Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 95.2% from the October 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS OLNCF opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.72. Omni-Lite Industries Canada has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
About Omni-Lite Industries Canada
