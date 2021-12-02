Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Cut to $300.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 51.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Summit Insights upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.50.

Okta stock opened at $198.08 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Okta has a 52-week low of $196.78 and a 52-week high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Okta will post -5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total value of $825,407.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total value of $3,412,907.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,576 shares of company stock valued at $20,749,569 over the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Okta by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at $427,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Okta by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Okta by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 56,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,784,000 after buying an additional 18,250 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Okta by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

