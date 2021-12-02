Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.18 Million

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) will report $14.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.47 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.30 million. Ocular Therapeutix reported sales of $7.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full-year sales of $45.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $44.68 million to $46.51 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $85.07 million, with estimates ranging from $71.89 million to $115.06 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 229.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on OCUL. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCUL. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 9.9% in the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the second quarter valued at about $776,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the second quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 1.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OCUL traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $6.46. 16,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 10.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day moving average is $11.01. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $494.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.85.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.