Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.18 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) will report $14.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.47 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.30 million. Ocular Therapeutix reported sales of $7.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full-year sales of $45.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $44.68 million to $46.51 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $85.07 million, with estimates ranging from $71.89 million to $115.06 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 229.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on OCUL. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCUL. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 9.9% in the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the second quarter valued at about $776,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the second quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 1.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OCUL traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $6.46. 16,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 10.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day moving average is $11.01. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $494.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.85.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

