Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Takes Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,182,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,722,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,459,000 after purchasing an additional 307,473 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 542,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after acquiring an additional 13,475 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 80,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 18,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,462,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,108,000 after acquiring an additional 222,630 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $64.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.96. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.23 and a fifty-two week high of $72.94.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XEL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

