Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has $359,000 Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,664,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,338,456,000 after acquiring an additional 265,951 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,603,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,969,907,000 after purchasing an additional 601,191 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,596,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $780,280,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,045,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $684,780,000 after buying an additional 104,980 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 91.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,071,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $521,407,000 after buying an additional 1,466,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PPG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.33.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $153.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.35. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.10 and a 12-month high of $182.97. The company has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.66%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

