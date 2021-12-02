Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has $308,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp cut its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 11.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 504 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,372,371 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,627,620,000 after acquiring an additional 113,836 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,144,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,112,594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,510,833,000 after acquiring an additional 269,856 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,619,475,000 after acquiring an additional 121,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 16.5% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,173,519,000 after acquiring an additional 850,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX opened at $617.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.64 billion, a PE ratio of 55.65, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $647.04 and its 200-day moving average is $571.16. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $478.54 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $4,940,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,820 shares of company stock worth $84,175,491. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.70.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

