Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has $254,000 Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp trimmed its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 43.4% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $80.45 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $61.28 and a 52 week high of $92.84. The company has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.52.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.