O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) Short Interest Update

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 48.6% from the October 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OIIIF stock opened at $1.62 on Thursday. O3 Mining has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $2.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.76.

O3 Mining Company Profile

O3 Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Kan properties, the ÃlÃ©nore Opinaca property located in Northern QuÃ©bec, Launay property located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of QuÃ©bec, the Marban project located in QuÃ©bec, and the Siscoe East project located in QuÃ©bec.

