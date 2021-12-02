nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.83.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVT shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

NYSE NVT traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,277,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,821. nVent Electric has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $38.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 132,416 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $5,000,028.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 58,286 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $2,190,970.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $537,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the 1st quarter worth $399,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

