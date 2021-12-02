Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.69% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Nuwellis Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow(R) System for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis Inc., formerly known as CHF Solutions, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. “

NUWE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group cut their price target on Nuwellis from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Nuwellis in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

NUWE opened at $1.45 on Thursday. Nuwellis has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $12.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.09. The company has a market cap of $14.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.02). Nuwellis had a negative return on equity of 71.35% and a negative net margin of 219.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nuwellis will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuwellis in the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Nuwellis in the second quarter worth approximately $352,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nuwellis in the second quarter worth approximately $943,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Nuwellis in the second quarter worth approximately $730,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nuwellis by 17.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment.

