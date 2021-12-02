Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) Short Interest Update

Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,300 shares, a growth of 70.7% from the October 31st total of 110,300 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 378,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NUWE. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Nuwellis in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuwellis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Nuwellis from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Nuwellis alerts:

Shares of NUWE stock opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.09. Nuwellis has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $12.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.09.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.02). Nuwellis had a negative return on equity of 71.35% and a negative net margin of 219.99%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nuwellis will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuwellis in the third quarter valued at $1,671,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuwellis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $943,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuwellis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuwellis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuwellis by 223.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 177,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 122,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuwellis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuwellis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.