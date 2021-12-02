NuWave Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

NuWave Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 84.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,849,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $519,167,000 after purchasing an additional 283,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,816,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,401,000 after acquiring an additional 103,432 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,092,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,031,000 after acquiring an additional 149,719 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 91.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,307,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1,220.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,744,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,034 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

WEC stock opened at $87.68 on Thursday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $99.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.30.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

In related news, Director Thomas K. Lane purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.47 per share, with a total value of $536,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $752,445.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

