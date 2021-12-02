NuWave Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 711 UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in UDR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 271.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $940,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

UDR stock opened at $54.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.91, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.74. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.11 and a twelve month high of $58.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.93 and a 200-day moving average of $52.82.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.11 million. UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 725.04%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price objective on UDR from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UDR in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UDR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.21.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

