Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 32,501 Shares of Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) by 52.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,461 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,501 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aspen Group were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASPU. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Aspen Group by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Group during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Aspen Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Aspen Group by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 20,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Aspen Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. 51.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASPU stock opened at $2.91 on Thursday. Aspen Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $12.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.68. The company has a market cap of $72.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 0.64.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 17.84% and a negative net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Group, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

In other Aspen Group news, Director Douglas Kass bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $56,870.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 51,650 shares of company stock worth $279,176. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

