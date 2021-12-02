Nuveen Asset Management LLC Invests $121,000 in Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Cango by 12.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 927,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 105,699 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cango during the first quarter worth approximately $5,970,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cango during the second quarter worth approximately $3,128,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Cango during the first quarter worth approximately $1,366,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Cango during the second quarter worth approximately $626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cango from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

NYSE CANG opened at $2.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.13 million, a P/E ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.15. Cango Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Cango, Inc (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

