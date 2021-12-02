NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 6.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NUSC opened at $42.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.72. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $29.93.

