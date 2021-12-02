Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) EVP Robert Weideman Sells 139,988 Shares of Stock

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) EVP Robert Weideman sold 139,988 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $7,755,335.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NUAN opened at $55.35 on Thursday. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -425.77 and a beta of 1.17.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $333.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.90 million. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 8,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

