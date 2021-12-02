Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Short Interest Update

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 51.8% from the October 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Novozymes A/S stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.24. 12,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,631. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.14 and a 200 day moving average of $75.09. Novozymes A/S has a 1-year low of $54.55 and a 1-year high of $81.35. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 43.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.48.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVZMY shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novozymes A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

