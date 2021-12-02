Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.550-$2.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $693 million-$703 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $689.89 million.Novanta also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.600-$0.670 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOVT shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating on shares of Novanta in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Novanta alerts:

Shares of Novanta stock traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $164.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,548. Novanta has a 1-year low of $115.58 and a 1-year high of $184.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. Novanta had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $177.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Novanta will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Novanta stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of Novanta worth $7,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.