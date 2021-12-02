Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 495 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America makes up 1.3% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

NYSE LH traded up $4.92 on Thursday, hitting $290.37. 5,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,467. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $195.88 and a 1-year high of $309.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $282.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.15.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.