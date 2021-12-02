Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 250 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up 1.1% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HFR Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,613,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,685,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,925,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,570,426,000 after acquiring an additional 175,552 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,316,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP stock traded up $5.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $231.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,843. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.20 and a 200 day moving average of $208.64. The stock has a market cap of $97.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.31 and a 12-month high of $241.18.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

ADP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.57.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

