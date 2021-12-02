Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,705 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 88,843 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth about $1,267,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in General Electric by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 140,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 6.1% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 557,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after buying an additional 32,051 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in General Electric by 8.9% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 824,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after buying an additional 67,160 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their target price on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.18.

Shares of GE stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,686,293. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.50. General Electric has a 52 week low of $80.08 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $102.86 billion, a PE ratio of -178.85, a P/E/G ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.54%.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

