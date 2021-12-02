Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Boosts Stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 34.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 13.3% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $311,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 5,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $225,489.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on EPC shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.43. 1,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,391. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.56. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a fifty-two week low of $29.87 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.99.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

