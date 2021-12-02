Northern Trust Corp Sells 92,042 Shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) by 79.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,042 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.19% of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 33.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 22.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 6.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the second quarter worth $596,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth $781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation stock opened at $16.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $199.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.02. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.28.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 5.82%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 29.79%.

