Northern Trust Corp Sells 228,661 Shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) by 73.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,661 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Voyager Therapeutics were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYGR. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 4,922.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,762 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average of $3.64. The company has a market cap of $110.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.21. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $9.69.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.08. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.02% and a negative net margin of 584.71%. On average, research analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VYGR. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Benchmark decreased their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.05.

Voyager Therapeutics Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

