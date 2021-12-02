Northern Trust Corp Invests $340,000 in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG)

Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestone Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 39,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the second quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VTWG opened at $207.34 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $189.34 and a 52 week high of $247.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.234 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%.

