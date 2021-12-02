Northern Trust Corp Has $416,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWY. Fluent Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 30.1% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $731,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $309,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $166.84 on Thursday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $125.74 and a 1 year high of $175.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.53.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

