Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) by 80.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,425 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in BayCom were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BCML. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in BayCom in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,840,000. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in BayCom in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,591,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in BayCom in the 2nd quarter worth about $851,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in BayCom in the 2nd quarter worth about $820,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BayCom by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 255,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 31,937 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BayCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

BayCom stock opened at $18.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.81. The company has a market cap of $197.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.96. BayCom Corp has a 52-week low of $14.38 and a 52-week high of $19.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. BayCom had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 21.36%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BayCom Corp will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

