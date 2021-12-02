Northern Trust Corp Cuts Holdings in First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,013 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in First Northwest Bancorp were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 324,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after purchasing an additional 29,091 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 375,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 17,813 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 810,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,231,000 after purchasing an additional 14,555 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 393,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in First Northwest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on First Northwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

In other First Northwest Bancorp news, Director Norman J. Jr. Tonina bought 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.28 per share, for a total transaction of $30,527.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock opened at $18.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.48 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.02. First Northwest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $19.25.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 18.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from First Northwest Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.42%.

About First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

