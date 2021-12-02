Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Shares Gap Down to $18.51

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.51, but opened at $18.08. Northern Oil and Gas shares last traded at $18.75, with a volume of 7,441 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.42.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 136.31% and a negative return on equity of 112.35%. Analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently -2.83%.

In other news, major shareholder Cresta Greenwood, Llc sold 134,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 4.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,875,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,325,000 after buying an additional 198,548 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after buying an additional 2,092,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,708,134 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,353,000 after buying an additional 147,007 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,315,310 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,859,000 after purchasing an additional 688,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 3,137,591 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,168,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

