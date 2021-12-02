Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its target price raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 25.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NSC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.22.

NSC opened at $269.06 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $226.09 and a twelve month high of $296.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $271.34 and a 200-day moving average of $266.16. The stock has a market cap of $65.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total value of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,567,535.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 51.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

