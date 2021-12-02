Nord Finance Price Tops $3.59 (NORD)

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. One Nord Finance coin can now be purchased for about $3.59 or 0.00006350 BTC on popular exchanges. Nord Finance has a total market cap of $11.22 million and $969,200.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nord Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00063872 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00071091 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.70 or 0.00094937 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,491.35 or 0.07940490 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,607.77 or 1.00079742 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00021524 BTC.

Nord Finance Coin Profile

Nord Finance was first traded on January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 9,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,123,854 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Nord Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nord Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nord Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nord Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nord Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.