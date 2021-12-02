Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 450 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $9,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1,173.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 947,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,790,000 after acquiring an additional 873,057 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth $70,362,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 67.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 770,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,640,000 after acquiring an additional 310,281 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth $40,737,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,777,000 after acquiring an additional 186,117 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

NYSE LHX opened at $207.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.04. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.70 and a twelve month high of $246.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.88.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.17.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.99, for a total transaction of $19,756,732.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,753 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total value of $2,481,469.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 358,313 shares of company stock worth $82,598,075. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.