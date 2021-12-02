Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 36,400 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 610,982 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,400 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $8,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 327.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 591.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.76.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $14.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.34%.

In other news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $149,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 8,535 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $131,951.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,469 shares of company stock worth $2,056,083 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

