Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 318,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Healthpeak Properties worth $10,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,603,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,746,000 after acquiring an additional 608,365 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,494,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,736,000 after buying an additional 788,608 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,604,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,155,000 after buying an additional 223,113 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,582,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,137,000 after buying an additional 400,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,904,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,552,000 after buying an additional 718,104 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $32.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 1.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.35%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PEAK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.80.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

