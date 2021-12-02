Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $7,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in FMC by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 38.3% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 102.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.0% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 29,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 3.1% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $106,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.97 per share, for a total transaction of $122,182.20. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,996,954.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.93.

NYSE:FMC opened at $100.17 on Thursday. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $87.27 and a twelve month high of $123.66. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

